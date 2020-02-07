Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Two arrested in Las Vegas after boy’s body found in Texas
EU, Turkey trade blame on deal as thousands gather at border
“Is this going to affect me, or mom and dad?” Teaching kids about COVID-19, other illnesses
Video
Error 404: MSU researchers show how slow internet is leaving rural students behind
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Former Denmark soccer player quarantined with virus
Gambling industry urges sports bettors to wager responsibly
Spanish fans disapprove of stadium closures to stem virus
Shiffrin returns to World Cup ski circuit amid family grief
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
stephen driver
Suspect arrested in Stephen Driver burglary
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Suspect arrested in Stephen Driver burglary
Sex assault suspect arrested, held on immigration charges
Ft Hood dedicates Mission Training Complex
Academy Names Chris Lancaster as Their New Head Football Coach
Video
The Mart Panthers Right at Home In The State Semi-Finals
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44