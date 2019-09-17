Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Research team to take fresh look at delicate artifacts
Italy expels 2 suspected extremists from Bangladesh, Morocco
Mexican border town gripped by fear after gunbattle kills 22
Trump administration quietly releases Lebanon military aid
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
Top Stories
Murder charge announced in death of fighters’ stepdaughter
Big 12 champion could now have more feasible shot at playoff
Padres acquire switch-hitting infielder Profar from A’s
AP source: Moustakas, Reds agree to $64 million, 4-year deal
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
style meter
The style meter is high on this Apricot Lane segment
Trending now
Two killed in three vehicle crash near Hearne
Man charged with assault of women and child, violence at hospital
Southern Roots Brewery stops by to make a special delivery
UPDATE: SWAT standoff ends, man charged with Violation of Protective Order
Livestream
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events