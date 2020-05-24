Sugar Daddy scam

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil
Top Stories
US Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns
Study: 35 years of investing in Great Lakes restoration is paying off
Remember food safety during Memorial Day
Video
German governor’s plan to end blanket virus rules criticized
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Spanish league wants to resume with Seville derby on June 11
Top Stories
Busch on the pole for NASCAR’s longest race of the season
WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts
Tennis, anyone? Not on this sunny Sunday at the French Open
The Latest: Russell wins virtual F1 Monaco GP; Leclerc 3rd
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Sugar Daddy scam
Authorities warn against ‘sugar daddy’ scam
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Authorities warn against ‘sugar daddy’ scam
Two Waco attorneys face Solicitation of Capital Murder charges
Video
Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash in West
Conflicting stories surface in Waco teen’s shooting death
Video
Search continues for missing Fort Hood soldier
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44