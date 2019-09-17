Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Report: US misled public on progress in Afghanistan war
U.S. DOT to spend $8 million on drive sober ad campaign
Syria’s Assad: OPCW faked a report on attack near Damascus
Diplomats: US backs out of North Korea human rights meeting
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists
Top Stories
Kiffin believes Ole Miss can produce consistent success
Analysis: Russia scandal makes ‘fair’ a thing of the past
Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal
Stanford on top, UConn up to No. 2 in AP women’s Top25
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
teacher arrested
Former Harker Heights HS Teacher accused of Child Sexual Assault
Trending now
Man who fired on deputies and shot 4 times out of hospital, in jail
Livestream
McLennan County Deputies stop a major burglary ring
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Parents of man killed by Temple PD Officer, looking for answers
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events