Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
US university tracking virus’ spread warns of layoffs, cuts
Top Stories
WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid
Survey: 35% say working from home has harmed mental health
Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
Video
Berlin gets ‘pop-up’ bike lanes to boost cycling in pandemic
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Agents, players pleased NFL draft wasn’t delayed
Top Stories
Glavine, Klesko share fond memories of Braves’ 1995 title
Chiefs GM poised to finally make first-round pick — maybe
Red Sox stripped of pick, Cora banned in sign stealing scams
Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Templeton
Four men arrested in connection to burglaries in Leon County
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Five-year-old boy dead after gunshot wound to head
Video
Texas Workforce Commission approves Shared Work program
Hit and run in front of officer leads to pursuit, tussle, and arrest
Curbside bulk trash collection resumes in Killeen
H-E-B stores expanding temporary hours of operation
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44