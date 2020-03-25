Texas Bankers Hall of Fame

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Tracking the coronavirus outbreak in the US
Top Stories
Mexico police investigate store robberies as virus spreads
LIVE NOW: Spain’s coronavirus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected
Video
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Census address work succeeded despite trouble hiring staff
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Column: Will 2021 Tokyo Olympics become the spring games?
Top Stories
Opening day memories: From Seaver to Scully, Ted to the Ted
Nona Blues: G-Mac concerned with restaurants and his golf
Blue Jays GM Atkins pitches idea of 7-inning doubleheaders
Game Zero: Spread of virus linked to Champions League match
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
Texas Bankers Hall of Fame
Local banker to be inducted into Texas Banker Hall of Fame
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
‘Stay at home-work safe’ order issued in Houston, Harris County
Explosion rocks Copperas Cove neighborhood
Video
Shelter in Place order issued for Bell County until April 3
Video
City of Waco issues Shelter in Place Order
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44