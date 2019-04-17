Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Markets tumble on growing tariffs rift between US, China
Top Stories
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Boris Johnson prepares to take his place on world stage
Bolsonaro prepares to send army to contain Amazon fires
Despite recent agreement Rwanda says no travel to Uganda
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Kings, NBA taking no action against Walton in assault case
Top Stories
Son charged in death of ex-NFL lineman Bennett, wife
Mississippi State placed on 3 years’ probation by NCAA
Unbeaten Japan takes on Curacao in Little League semifinal
Hawaii could make 2nd straight trip to LLWS final with win
Living Local Central Texas
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Expired Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
texas ranger hall of fame and museum
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum ranks high in 2019
Trending now
Marlin Police chief commits suicide while being served arrest warrant
Man gets life sentence for long term abuse of child
Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’ of our time
Arrest made in Waco August 10th shooting
Mission Waco founders named ‘Hometown Heroes’ by Whataburger
Upcoming Events
KWKT FOX 44
Enter to Win our Contests
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests