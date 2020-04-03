Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday
Top Stories
China honors virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection
Report: Kim Mulkey Expected to be Inducted into The Basketball Hall of Fame
Video
‘Disaster’ feared if sick moved to California nursing homes
Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Psyche of an Athlete
Video
Top Stories
Hacker posts racial slur on fan chat with black NHL player
NFLPA accused of stonewalling ex-players on disability funds
Jim Houston, Browns’ ‘Mr. Dependable,’ had CTE
Report: Kim Mulkey Expected to be Inducted into The Basketball Hall of Fame
Video
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
third
Third Copperas Cove resident tests positive for COVID-19
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Police cruiser crashes during pursuit
Video
“This money belongs to them!” COVID-19 forces the cancellation of Riesel Senior class trip
Video
Hamilton woman responds to hateful COVID-19 comments
Video
City of Waco offices closed April 10
Killeen ISD makes changes to Grab & Go Meals
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Police cruiser crashes during pursuit
Video
“This money belongs to them!” COVID-19 forces the cancellation of Riesel Senior class trip
Video
Hamilton woman responds to hateful COVID-19 comments
Video
City of Waco offices closed April 10
Killeen ISD makes changes to Grab & Go Meals
Video