time to travel?

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Asia Today: China to curtail assembly; Australia eases up
Top Stories
Democrats push new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through House
Pandemic planning becomes political weapon as deaths mount
Appeals judges seem apt to let presidential primary proceed
Mexico predicts busier-than-average hurricane season
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike Lapoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
NFL Teams Can Start to Re-Open Facilities on Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Austin’s Rich Beem Remembers 2002 PGA Championship Win
Video
Lakers’ Dwight Howard healing after death of son’s mother
Attorney says he has affidavits clearing Seahawks’ Dunbar
WNBA commissioner: League focusing on scenarios to play
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
time to travel?
Time to travel? Not quite yet….
Video
Interactive Radar
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Calls mount for DOJ investigation into ‘price fixing’ in Texas beef industry
Video
Democrats push new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through House
Multiple arrests after McLennan County Sheriff sting
Video
Suspected storage unit and home burglars charged with organized crime
Video
Killeen ISD parents and students not happy with graduation plans
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44