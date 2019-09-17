Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Supreme Court weighs fate of DACA recipients
The Latest: Pro-Morales lawmakers spurn Bolivian assembly
Philanthropists give $106M to fund brain research alliance
Australia’s highest court agrees to hear cardinal’s appeal
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
MLB checking after report 2017 Astros illegally stole signs
Top Stories
Ravens grab top spot in AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
US sporting director Stewart says Berhalter’s job is safe
Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
Federer beats Berrettini for first win at ATP Finals
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX 44 Living Local Central Texas
Unbound Waco
Phones could be key to human trafficking
Trending now
Arrest made in KISD exposure case
Current Contests
Former Hewitt city manager censured for ethics violation
‘We love you, Alex!’ Contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ moves Trebek
Time your credit card application this bonus-friendly season
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Arrest made in KISD exposure case
Woman injured, threatened with firearm
Current Contests
Former Hewitt city manager censured for ethics violation
UPDATE: Freestone County missing elderly man found
Upcoming Events