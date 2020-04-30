Unemmployment

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Serbia opposition stage curfew protest against government
Top Stories
Bill to end child marriage in Pa. sent to governor
Top European Union diplomat denies bowing to China pressure
Kosovo president nominates new prime minister candidate
Ghana’s virus cases spike 10 days after lockdown is lifted
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Hall of Famer Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician
Top Stories
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
Record-setting Navy QB Perry will get NFL shot with Dolphins
KC uses 5th-year option on Mahomes, works on long-term deal
G Money: A new pathway to the NBA is taking shape
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Unemmployment
3.8 million apply for unemployment, 30 million in the last 6 weeks
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Two arrested after violent Lampasas fight
Class of 2020
American soccer star stuck in England
Video
Cornyn: Central Texas public housing to receive $1.1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Funeral services set for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44