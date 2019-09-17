Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Home for the Holidays
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Thousands march in Chile as gov’t says protests hit growth
US tells UN it is bidding adieu to Paris climate deal
Turkey says it captured slain IS leader’s sister in Syria
In Spain, thousands protest verdict in sex crime case
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Beltrán: Need to be “best friend” to Mets’ GM as manager
Top Stories
LAFC’s Carlos Vela named MLS MVP after record 34-goal season
Union Berlin fans celebrate goalkeeper for stopping ultras
Browns’ Whitehead released after ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rant
Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar Series
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
usda
USDA designates 19 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas
Trending now
Woman murdered at TSTC, one man arrested
Gatesville man arrested following damage to a church parking lot
Fatal accident victim identified
College Station men busted for child porn
Austin murder suspect arrested at Fort Hood
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Woman murdered at TSTC, one man arrested
Gatesville man arrested following damage to a church parking lot
Fatal accident victim identified
College Station men busted for child porn
Austin murder suspect arrested at Fort Hood
Upcoming Events