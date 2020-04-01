virtual council

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Venezuelan crown jewel rum distillery takes on coronavirus
Top Stories
AP Sources: US to deploy anti-drug Navy ships near Venezuela
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Video
NASA call for astronauts draws 12,000 spaceflight hopefuls
Why health experts aren’t warning about coronavirus in food
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Khabib says he won’t break quarantine, UFC 249 fight is off
Top Stories
Payton back at work, unsure if Brees plays beyond 2020
Study: racial graduation-rate gap grows for men’s NCAA teams
Bucks try to make sure they’re ready whenever season resumes
Simone Biles on 2021 Olympics: ‘Nothing is set in stone’
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
virtual council
City of Temple hosting Virtual Council Meeting
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 48 total
Gov. Greg Abbott extends social distancing laws, school closures
Temple man charged with sexual assault of teen
Waco ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19
Audio
Midway ISD principal tests positive for COVID-19
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 48 total
Gov. Greg Abbott extends social distancing laws, school closures
Temple man charged with sexual assault of teen
Waco ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19
Audio
Midway ISD principal tests positive for COVID-19