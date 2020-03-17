waco state of emergency

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Italy struggles to make room for onslaught of virus patients
Top Stories
Giant Hawaii telescope cost estimate increases to $2.4B
Rio’s Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed
Iraqi officials say rockets strike Baghdad’s Green Zone
Russian author, political activist Limonov dies at 77
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Baylor’s Drew Thankful for Record-Setting Season But Hopes to Take Another Step Next Season
Top Stories
Earnhardt, Busch sign on for NASCAR esports series
San Saba State Semifinals ‘on hold’ teaches a life lesson
Baylor Basketball Took Their Abrupt End in Stride
Video
The Southeastern Conference Cancels The Spring Athletic Season
Video
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
waco state of emergency
Local businesses forced to close after state of emergency
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Third COVID-19 case reported in Bell County
Video
Gold’s Gym closing corporate-owned locations through March 31
City of Waco declares a Local State of Disaster
Video
Waco ISD School Board authorizes superintendent to pay employees during closures
Video
City of Mexia adopts disaster ordinance to mitigate coronavirus
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44