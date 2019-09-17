Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest detentions
French president inaugurates Jewish center in Paris
AP Explains: What’s next after Lebanon PM resigns
Lawsuit: Fertility doctor used own sperm to impregnate woman
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
NFL teams did their wheeling and dealing early this year
Top Stories
The Latest: Scherzer will start if Nats force Game 7
AP source: Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins
Suzuki out of Nats lineup again vs. Astros in World Series
Pirates president looks to ‘crack the code,’ build a winner
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
Waco VA Hospital
Waco VA Hospital hosts Nurses Job Fair to fill vacancies
Trending now
Woman charged with using children to steal
Killeen ISD school bus involved in accident
Retired Harker Heights sergeant passes away
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Ebony Sayles
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Talking hair with Modern Texas Living
Waco VA Hospital hosts Nurses Job Fair to fill vacancies
Woman charged with using children to steal
Ebony Sayles
Mandy Knight