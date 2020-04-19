WestExplosion

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
North Korean defectors, experts question zero virus claim
Top Stories
Canadian police say at least 10 people are dead after a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia
A Canadian police officer is dead and another injured after shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.
First responders in Jackson support frontline workers with a parade
Video
Catwoman celebrating her eighty-year legacy
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Lauren Cox Thrilled for Te’a Cooper & Juicy Landrum
Video
Top Stories
Deep receiver class faces high hopes for immediate impact
Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? ‘The Great One’ rooting for him
Byron wins 2nd NASCAR virtual race in a drama-free event
The Latest: 500 fans watch as soccer resumes in Turkmenistan
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
WestExplosion
Church Hosts Drive-In Service To Honor West Explosion Victims
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Texas A&M announces cancellation of in-person classes
Video
Stephenville man arrested in Hamilton County narcotics investigation
Sports
Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging
More than 18,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,800 recoveries in Texas
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44