Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
U.S. envoy urges Kosovo, Serbia turn eyes on economy, jobs
Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey, no casualties reported
HRW: Armed groups move freely on Colombia-Venezuela border
Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Nick Loftin Named 2nd-Team All-American by D1 Baseball
Top Stories
Mayors launch task force to oppose minor league contraction
MLB to test but not use computer umps at spring training
Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
Woods, McIlroy give Torrey Pines the feel of a season opener
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Outmatched
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
would you wednesday
Get some smoothies on the way to your next Uber
Trending now
Coronavirus concerns in Central Texas
Food truck vendors claim they got cheated out of money at Texas Food Truck Showdown
‘Gotcha’ Bikes & Scooters No Longer Coming To Waco
Interactive Radar
Department of Agriculture lays out hemp rules at public forum
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events