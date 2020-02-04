Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Heavy rain, floods lash eastern Australia, help with fires
Poll pitch for India’s capital plays up growing divisions
DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays
Architect of US peace plan blames Palestinians for violence
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Sagstrom has 1-stroke lead after 2 rounds of LPGA’s Vic Open
Top Stories
Covington has clutch debut, Rockets outlast Lakers 121-111
Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks defeat 76ers 112-101
All 12 Courtside: Baylor Flexes Their Muscle Increasing Their Grip on The Top Spot
McLennan Comes up Just Short Against 4th-ranked Ranger
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
xfl
The XFL Returns on FOX 44 This Weekend
Trending now
Early morning fatal claims the life of motorcyclist on IH-35, victim identified
SCAM ALERT: Temple PD warning residents about ONCOR scam
Contact Us
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Lacy Lakeview man held on kidnapping charges
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events