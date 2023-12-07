Temple, TX (FOX 44) – Six months ago, five-year-old Michael Kelley was laughing and playing as usual–his family describing him as a ball of energy.

“This kid’s got so many people that love him,” says Michael’s dad, Chris Kelley.

Until the migraines began…

“He was screaming for mommy, mommy, saying, I want my mommy,” Chris says.

Progressing to seizures…

“He’s not knowing where he’s at, who he is, who he’s with,” Michael’s dad adds.

Then, neurological issues and short-term memory loss.

“It’s almost like somebody hit a button, hit an off switch, and then he reboots,” says Chris.

Lastly, unbearable physical pain.

“His legs, his legs hurt him so bad. It’s unreal,” Chris says.

Michael’s parents, Chris and Sherry Kelley, looking for answers until finally a diagnosis: Michael has Chiari Malformation–a condition where the brain is being squished into the spine.

One doctor telling Chris and Sherry he’ll need surgery to fix his skull to prevent further “leakage.”

“They literally take a piece of your skull out and replace it with a piece of muscle,” says Chris.

Then another doctor saying the surgery will have to wait.

“You got one of them saying it’s going to take surgery to fix this, and the next one telling you we can’t do that right now and we’re just going to have to wait till he’s older,” says Chris.

Michaels parents–skeptical and frustrated.

“So, we’re going to keep him in pain? Keep having these migraines,” says Chris.

For now, Chris and Sherry are doing what they can to treat his symptoms, but the medical bills are piling up. Both parents work and have medical insurance, but the co-pays are far beyond what can be afforded.

“His recent MRI was $8,000,” Chris says.

But the family is still willing to do whatever it takes to take Michael’s pain away.

“The stuff we can’t fix, we can at least alleviate and give him a quality of life,” says Chris.

Michael has a GoFundMe set up to help cover medical expenses. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5yr-old-sweet-michael-has-chaira-malformation?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+5yr-old-sweet-michael-has-chaira-malformation