Belton, TX- Belton ISD has announced that they will keep schools closed until April 3rd due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In an announcement posted to the district website, Belton ISD said they would be keeping the schools closed until April 3rd as a “precautionary measure to minimize health and safety risks for our students, staff, and community members. “

No further information has been released as to if school will be closed past April 3rd.