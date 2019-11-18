BREAKING: Deadly shooting reported at Oklahoma Walmart

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma and just east of Lawton.

Right now investigators are not releasing much information about the shooting. That includes if officers have captured the shooter or what sparked the incident.

Walmart released this statement Monday morning:


As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

Tara Aston
Senior Manager/Corporate Communications

