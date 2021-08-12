China Spring softball coach arrested in sex sting

WACO, TX – A China Spring High School softball coach is in the McLennan County Jail facing several criminal charges.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested 40-year-old Kenneth Lamadrid during a sex sting.

According to the jail roster, Lamadrid faces counts of prostitution, promotion of a minor, and attempted sexual performance of a child.

China Spring ISD is aware of Lamadrid’s arrest and the district superintendent, Marc Faulkner issued the following statement regarding Lamadrid:

“Today, China Spring ISD became aware of a situation that involved law enforcement with one of our employees. The safety and security of all CSISD students and staff is of the utmost importance and something we take very seriously. We are aware of this matter and cooperating with law enforcement to the fullest extent. There were no other staff or students connected to CSISD involved in the incident and the incident did not take place on school property. CSISD has no further comment due to the ongoing investigation.”

Sheriff McNamara says McLennan County deputies arrested one other person in the sting on similar charges.