Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on events involving Vanessa Guillen

Former Vice President Joe Biden is speaking on the recent events involving Vanessa Guillen.
Biden said in a statement on Friday afternoon:
“Jill and I are heartbroken by the senseless loss of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, and our condolences go out to her family and loved ones. We owe it to those who put on the uniform, and to their families, to put an end to sexual harassment and assault in the military, and hold perpetrators accountable.”– Joe Biden
