A strong cold front will arrive Saturday morning which will bring gusty north winds and a sharp cool-down. Highs on Saturday afternoon will mostly be in the 50s. Cloud cover will increase, and some light rain will be possible, primarily across parts of North Texas Sunday. After a quick warm up Monday into Tuesday, another cold front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and increased chances for light rain once again.
