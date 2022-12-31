The next storm system will bring a chance of rain, along with some potential for severe weather, as it sweeps through the region on Monday. The best rain chances will be across the eastern third of the region, and the highest severe weather potential is along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. The severe weather threat will generally increase the farther east you go. Have a good and safe holiday weekend, and check back for forecast updates as we will continue to gather more information as Monday draws nearer.