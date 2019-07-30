Nexstar Media Group to host Texas Governor Greg Abbott Town Hall

IRVING, Texas (Nexstar) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Tuesday, July 30, that it will host a live Town Hall meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

The one-hour, statewide Town Hall will air via live television broadcast exclusively on Nexstar stations including KWKT FOX44. You can also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting FOX44News.com.

The event will take place at the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center (UT Cowan Center).

The Town Hall will be moderated by leading local Texas news anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV.

The Town Hall event will open with a ten-minute question and answer session between Governor Abbott and the moderators, followed by approximately 50 minutes of questions from the live local audience. Nexstar’s local Texas station operations in 12 markets will deliver extensive Town Hall coverage across the state while bringing more opportunities for voters to ask Governor Abbott questions about local matters that are impacting their communities.

Immediately following the Town Hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.

“As one of the nation’s largest local media companies, Nexstar remains committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Texas and across the United States,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are excited to be hosting this unique, live Town Hall event with Governor Abbott, which will be televised and live-streamed statewide exclusively on Nexstar stations. Town Halls provide an important public forum for constituents to engage with local leaders on the issues that matter to them and their families. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are harnessing the combined resources of our local station operations in 12markets throughout Texas, in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates. We are grateful to Governor Abbott for

allowing Nexstar to serve as host of this special Town Hall event and to the outstanding local communities across the great state of Texas for their continued viewership and support.”

And we want to hear what your questions are to our Governor.

You can submit your video questions using the hashtag #AbbottTownHall on social media.

To read more visit https://www.fox44news.com/town-hall/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.