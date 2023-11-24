Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Small businesses start with one person and a very big dream. Spice village in downtown Waco is a collection of small shops created by a woman named Jennifer Wilson in 1997.The building is over 100 years old–but features the newest fashion trends and home decor.

For small businesses like spice village, busy season starts today.

“We absolutely love this time of year because we do get to see so much more traffic than we see normally during the beginning parts of the year,” says Spice Village owner Jennifer Wilso.

As heavyweight retailers dominate sales on black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a day that helps the little guys compete with big box competitors.

“Kohls has the same thing over and over again. Whereas nearly every day, the shop owners here bring out different things,” says Spice Village employee Natalie.

The goal of Small Business Saturday is to remind consumers they play a key role in helping their local economy thrive.

“It’s also just supporting local small businesses, which I love doing,” says Natalie.

This Saturday marks the 14th anniversary of the shop small movement. Natalie says shopping at small businesses is a one-of-a kind experience.

“Shopping at small businesses, I personally love more, because there’s more unique things where you may not find anywhere else,” she says.