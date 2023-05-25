FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos officials confirm that Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Missing Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain, has been found dead.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” said one Army official.

Cameron Chamberlain first reported Spc. Chamberlain missing on May 15 and based on information discovered over the last several days, investigators believe Spc. Chamberlain has “willfully absented himself from the Army.”

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos Army CID at (254) 287-2722 or your local law enforcement agency.