Temple Police seeking community help in identifying shooters in nightclub incident

The Temple Police Department is seeking assistance with information related to a June shooting incident, involving several individuals.

On June 26th, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Club Paradise, located at 1722 S. Martin Luther King Dr. regarding a disturbance involving gunfire. Upon their arrival, officers located spent shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed numerous individuals in the parking lot, with some physically fighting. This fighting eventually led to several individuals, armed with firearms, shooting at each other.

Soon after the incident, three individuals were identified at local area hospitals, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, which police believe are related to the disturbance.