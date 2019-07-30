NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP to HOST TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

TOWN HALL TELEVISED STATEWIDE ON AUGUST 15

Reflecting Organization-Wide Commitment to Localism, Nexstar Brings Texas Communities

Exclusive Live Town Hall Coverage via Television Broadcast and Streaming Online Video

IRVING, Texas (July 29, 2019) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (the “Company”) announced today that it will host a live Town Hall meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The one-hour, statewide Town Hall will air via live television broadcast exclusively on Nexstar stations KXAN-TV (NBC), KRBC-TV (NBC), KAMR-TV (NBC), KVEO-TV (NBC), KTSM-TV (NBC), KLBK-TV (CBS), KMID-TV (ABC), KSAN-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), KETK-TV (NBC), KWKT-TV (FOX) and KFDX-TV (NBC), in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates KIAH-TV and KDAF-TV. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The event will take place at the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center (UT Cowan Center). To facilitate an engaging and dynamic discussion between local voters and Governor Abbott, the Town Hall will be moderated by leading local Texas news anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV. The Town Hall event will open with a ten-minute question and answer session between Governor Abbott and the moderators, followed by approximately fifty minutes of questions from the live local audience. Nexstar’s local Texas station operations in twelve markets will deliver extensive Town Hall coverage across the state while bringing more opportunities for voters to ask Governor Abbott questions about local matters that are impacting their communities. Immediately following the Town Hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.

In addition to the live Town Hall coverage, KXAN-TV will produce a pre-Town Hall special from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT focused on topical local and regional issues likely to be addressed during the event and a post- Town Hall program from 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. CT which will feature live viewer reactions and exclusive analysis from Nexstar’s leading broadcast journalists and local political experts. The pre- and post-Town Hall specials will be hosted by Josh Hinkle of KXAN-TV, who serves as the executive producer and host of “State of Texas,” a weekly program focused on the Texas Legislature and elections. All participating stations will live-stream the both programs on their respective websites, with additional real-time engagement throughout the event on stations’ respective social media channels. The pre- and post-Town Hall programs are digital only and will not air via television broadcast.

“As one of the nation’s largest local media companies, Nexstar remains committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Texas and across the United States,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are excited to be hosting this unique, live Town Hall event with Governor Abbott, which will be televised and live-streamed statewide exclusively on Nexstar stations. Town Halls provide an important public forum for constituents to engage with local leaders on the issues that matter to them and their families. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are harnessing the combined resources of our local station operations in twelve markets throughout Texas, in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates. We are grateful to Governor Abbott for allowing Nexstar to serve as host of this special Town Hall event and to the outstanding local communities across the great state of Texas for their continued viewership and support.”

To participate as a member of the live audience please contact Ed Kosowski, News Director, by e-mail at ekosowski@nexstar.tv.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Town Hall Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Thursday, August 15, 2019

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75799

Moderators:

Pre- and Post-Town Hall Programming Digital Specials (Live-Stream Online Only)

Thursday, August 15, 2019

6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT and 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT

Host:

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social KRBC-TV NBC Abilene www.bigcountryhomepage.com @KRBCnews KAMR-TV NBC Amarillo www.myhighplains.com @KAMRLocal4News KXAN-TV NBC Austin www.kxan.com @KXAN_News KVEO-TV NBC Brownsville www.kveo.com @kveotv23 KTSM-TV NBC El Paso www.ktsm.com @KTSMtv KLBK-TV CBS Lubbock www.everythinglubbock.com @KLBKNews KMID-TV ABC Midland/Odessa www.yourbasin.com @Local2NewsKMID KSAN-TV NBC San Angelo www.conchovalleyhomepage.com @ksannews KTAL-TV NBC Shreveport www.arklatexhomepage.com @NBC6News KETK-TV NBC Tyler www.easttexasmatters.com @KETK KWKT-TV Fox Waco www.fox44news.com @KWKTFOX44 KFDX-TV NBC Wichita Falls www.texomashomepage.com @TexomasHomepage KIAH-TV CW Houston www.cw39.com @CW39Houston KDAF-TV CW Dallas www.cw33.com @CW33

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. The pre- and post-Town Hall programming specials will be available via digital live-stream only. Check local listings.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities.

Pro-forma for the completion of all announced transactions, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provide sales and other services to 197 television stations and their related low power and digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or nearly 63% of all U.S. television households. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contact:

Chris Berg

Senior Director of Local Content Development

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

# # #