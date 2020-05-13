Tracking the Tropics

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Jewish rights group urges ban of pro-Nazi commemoration
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020
Video
Texas AG issues warning to Austin and Travis County calling local health orders ‘unlawful’ and ‘confusing’
Back to jail for Italian mobsters sent home over virus fears
Blue Angels pilot captures awesome cockpit video during Chicago flyover
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Rays’ Blake Snell says ‘I’m not playing unless I get mine’
Top Stories
PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover
Bayern still the team to beat as Bundesliga soccer resumes
No more ‘kissing the ball’ in South American soccer
Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Woman arrested after car ramming near Woodway Park
Major crash on US 190 leaves woman with serious bodily injuries
Rockdale woman arrested in connection to her daughters death
UPDATE: Killeen Police make arrest in Andover Drive shooting
Waffles are all the buzz in Central Texas
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44