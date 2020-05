The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Department of Labor reports 2.1 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance in the last week.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 41 million Americans have applied for assistance.

The labor department reports 21 million Americans are currently receiving unemployment.

In April, the unemployment rate, 14.7%, was the highest since the Great Depression.