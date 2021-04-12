Backlash to Georgia voting law continues as lawmakers remain split

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Republicans are pushing back against the economic backlash brought on by Georgia’s new election law.

“If they want to make their business decision on a misinterpretation, total misinterpretation of what the Georgia law does then they are obviously not very good businesspeople,” Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) said Monday.

Allen called the pushback a part of “cancel culture.”

Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is telling businesses that instead of leaving they should stop donations to the state Republican Party.

“Unfortunately, when our state legislature pursues partisan agendas, passing restrictive election laws to make it harder for some people to vote that drives investment away,” Ossoff said Monday.

Both Ossoff and Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) are urging their colleagues to pass voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill while back in the state groups are filing lawsuits to challenge the changes.

“We are charities that exist to help people vote. And Georgia and the Secretary of State and doing everything in their power to bankrupt charities because they don’t want people to participate in elections,” VoteAmerica Founder & CEO Debra Cleaver said.

VoteAmerica filed a lawsuit to block the state from restricting the distribution of vote by mail applications something they say is inside the 98-page bill.

“I think their lawsuit is frivolous,” Hans Von Spakovsky with The Heritage Foundation said.

Spakovsky said the law doesn’t limit access, and that it improves security.

He hopes to see other states follow suit.

States like Arizona, Texas and Florida are all considering similar voting law changes.

On Monday Florida Gov. DeSantis weighed in saying corporations getting involved in elections legislation is quote “interfering in the political process.”

DeSantis also attacked YouTube and its parent company Google on Monday, accusing the tech giant of censorship for its decision last week to remove from its platform video of a coronavirus discussion he organized where his panel criticized lockdowns and some mask wearing as ineffective.