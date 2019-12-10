Democrats accuse President Trump of abusing his power

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on school choice in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by the chairmen of the impeachment inquiry committees, stood at the Capitol in what she called a “solemn act.” Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

“He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary chairman announcing the charges before a portrait of George Washington. “Our next election is at risk… That is why we must act now.”

The charges unveiled Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Trump tweeted ahead of the announcement that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”

Reaction from Texas lawmakers was swift. Rep. Roger Williams released the following statement:

House Democrats have been fixated on impeaching President Trump for the last two and a half years. Their phony investigation has never been about the facts – it’s been a race against the clock and at no point has it ever been bipartisan. Voting to impeach a president is one of the most monumental votes that Congress can take. The fact that Democrats are proceeding with these articles, despite having no evidence of ‘high crimes or misdemeanors’ by President Trump, is an affront to our democracy. Their actions are a disgrace.” Rep. Roger Williams

(R) District 25

The Republican National Committee also sent out a statement, calling the Articles of Impeachment an attempt to overthrow a duly-elected president.

First Democrats promised ‘collusion,’ but there was none. After ‘quid pro quo’ failed, their focus groups told them to try ‘bribery,’ but there was none … Nancy Pelosi can invent whatever false charges she wants, but the American people see this for what it is: yet another partisan attempt to overthrow a duly-elected President and rob voters of the chance to re-elect him in 2020.” Ronna McDaniel

RNC Chairwoman

The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares for voting, as it has only three times in history against a U.S. president.

In drafting the articles of impeachment, Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the Constitution’s bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Some liberal lawmakers wanted more expansive charges encompassing the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Centrist Democrats preferred to keep the impeachment articles more focused on Trump's actions toward Ukraine.