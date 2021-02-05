Democrats push forward on COVID-19 relief

A bipartisan group of over 80 mayors across Texas has penned a letter to the Texas congressional delegation urging Congress to deliver pandemic relief and provide much-needed funding to Texas’s local governments, writing, “it will be impossible to have fiscally stable local governments without flexible fiscal assistance directly allocated from the federal government.” The mayors wrote: “Texas cities are major employers that provide core local government services to tens of millions of Texans. However, we are all mandated to balance our budgets and cannot weather a budget deficit for long. Absent direct and flexible assistance, we fear that we will be forced to cut our workforce and reduce services, exacerbating the economic and public health crises created by this pandemic. Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that local governments have already cut 1 million jobs since the pandemic began, including 56,000 in Texas. Furthermore, without direct and flexible fiscal assistance, those unemployment numbers will only get worse, leading to a drag on economic recovery and hurting efforts to safely reopen our economy.” This week, more than 400 more bipartisan mayors across the nation penned a letter vocally supporting President Biden’s American Rescue Plan – along with a long list of economists and economic organizations urging the benefits of immediate relief including Brookings, Moody’s Analytics, and the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. And a Reuters survey of dozens of economists found that over 90% believed that it would “boost the economy significantly.” The American Rescue Plan has received praise from across the political spectrum – from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable to Senator Sanders and organized labor. And, top economic advisors from the last four presidents: Kevin Hassett, Gene Sperling, R. Glenn Hubbard, and Alan Blinder have all said that additional stimulus is needed to rescue the economy. The letter comes a day after the release of a new Quinnipiac poll showing 68 percent of Americans – including majorities of Americans in every region of the country, in rural, suburban, and urban areas – approve of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which includes this critical funding for state and local governments. See below for the full letter as well as a list of signers:

February 3, 2021Honorable Members of the Texas Delegation: As Texas combats the third and largest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we once again write to request that Congress provide direct and flexible fiscal assistance to local governments of all sizes. Texas cities need help to continue to address the pandemic and its economic and social impacts and to weather budget shortfalls that we face through no fault of our own. The budget calamity looming over local governments is real and requires extraordinary measures. As the numbers recently released by Comptroller Hegar illustrate, Texas is not immune from this pain. He reports that December 2020 general fund tax revenues were 9.26% below December 2019’s figures. Please note that these numbers do not include delayed property tax revenue losses, the primary source of local government revenue in Texas. Property taxes are always a lagging economic indicator, and we therefore fear that it will be some time before our revenues rebound from the pandemic. All Texas cities are grappling with this devastating reduction in revenue as a result of an unprecedented pandemic. In addition, we are facing this fiscal crisis at the same time we continue to address major public health and public safety challenges and are incurring significant costs to ramp up vaccination efforts and other pandemic prevention and response activities. Cities have been, and will continue to be, the first responders to our pandemic – assistance cannot come at a more necessary time. Texas cities are major employers that provide core local government services to tens of millions of Texans. However, we are all mandated to balance our budgets and cannot weather a budget deficit for long. Absent direct and flexible assistance, we fear that we will be forced to cut our workforce and reduce services, exacerbating the economic and public health crises created by this pandemic. Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that local governments have already cut 1 million jobs since the pandemic began, including 56,000 in Texas. Furthermore, without direct and flexible fiscal assistance, those unemployment numbers will only get worse, leading to a drag on economic recovery and hurting efforts to safely reopen our economy. There is broad support for direct and flexible fiscal assistance to local governments. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen have endorsed it in testimony to Congress and in other public remarks, arguing that local government budget cuts threaten to stymie economic recovery and hurt core government services later this year, and potentially years following. Closer to home, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan has repeatedly voiced strong support for fiscal assistance to local governments. In addition, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and many other national organizations have called for fiscal assistance to state and local governments. Texas metropolitan areas account for 93.1% of the Texas economy. Vibrant metropolitan areas with strong, fiscally stable local governments will be key to defeating the pandemic and managing the reopening of the Texas economy. Simply put, it will be impossible to have fiscally stable local governments without flexible fiscal assistance directly allocated from the federal government. Thank you again for your efforts during this unprecedented time and for your attention to our request. We are confident that, working together, our nation can overcome this crisis. Sincerely, Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of HoustonRon Nirenberg, Mayor, City of San AntonioEric Johnson, Mayor, City of DallasSteve Adler, Mayor, City of AustinJeff Williams, Mayor, City of ArlingtonOscar Leeser, Mayor, City of El PasoHarry LaRosiliere, Mayor, City of PlanoPaulette M. Guajardo, Mayor, City of Corpus ChristiMayor Ron Jensen, City of Grand PrairiePete Saenz, Mayor, City of LaredoDan Pope, Mayor, City of LubbockRick Stopfer, Mayor, City of IrvingGinger Nelson, Mayor, City of AmarilloPaul Johnson, Mayor, City of JonestownJeff Wagner, Mayor, City of PasadenaJames E. Darling, Mayor, City of McAllenCraig K. Brown, Mayor, City of GalvestonKaren Hunt, Mayor, City of CoppellJoe Zimmerman, Mayor, City of Sugar LandJosh Schroder, Mayor, City of GeorgetownPaul Voelker, Mayor, City of RichardsonStephen L. Santellana, Mayor, City of Wichita FallsBill Blackburn, Mayor, City of KerrvilleBrenda Gunter, Mayor, City of San AngeloGeary Smith, Mayor, City of MexiaSara Post Meyer, Mayor, City of CueroDr. Ianthia Fisher, Mayor, City of CrockettConnie Schroeder, Mayor, City of BastropSergio Coronado, Mayor, City of HidalgoOlan Kelley, Mayor, City of Highland HavenAntonio Araujo, Mayor, City of San ElizarioTerrill Bartlett, Mayor, City of CanadianTodd Wright, Mayor, City of PetronilaTammy Dana-Bashian, Mayor, City of RowlettAl Turnage, Mayor, City of HooksTobe Shields, Mayor, City of SpearmanCissy Gonzalez-Dippel, Mayor, City of FloresvilleLee Urbanovsky, Mayor, City of BudaMike Hendricks, Mayor, City of LulingWillie Leal, Jr., Mayor, City of PoteetSpencer H. Smith, Mayor, City of Harker HeightsRicky Swick, Mayor, City of BremondClyde C. Hairston, Mayor, City of LancasterRon Humphrey, Mayor, City of New BostonCathy Skurow, Mayor, City of PortlandDavid Hillock, Mayor, Town of Little ElmGeorge Galbreath, Mayor, City of ThorndaleSam R. Fugate, Mayor, City of KingsvilleCaroline Wadzeck, Mayor, City of DaytonJuan Jose Zamora, Mayor, City of Port IsabelArthur L. Miner, Mayor, City of WataugaTom Daly, Mayor, City of SelmaSean Skipworth, Mayor, City of DickinsonDoyle Robinson, Mayor, City of PanhandleLeroy Hughes, Mayor, City of San AugustineBarbra Pinner, Mayor, City of LevellandDavid Hoover, City Manager, City of Colorado CityRicardo Guerra, Mayor, City of San BenitoRoger Shugart, Mayor, City of BrazoriaJane Hughson, Mayor, City of San MarcosGilbert Gomez, Mayor, City of RobstownTim Handren, Mayor, City of BoerneWilliam M. “Bill” Hastings, Mayor, City of KatyMary Parr, Mayor, City of Eagle LakePam Gosline, Mayor, City of VernonC.R. Evans, Jr., Mayor, City of OvertonRobert Williams, Mayor, City of JourdantonMichael Barnhart, Mayor, City of Lake DallasAmbrosio Hernandez, Mayor, City of PharrPatrick Payton, Mayor, City of MidlandOlan Kelley, Mayor, City of Highland HavenMark McFadden, Mayor, City of OltonManuel Baeza, Mayor, City of MarfaMark L. Stanfill, DVM, Mayor, City of Red OakTom Hesse, Mayor, City of BrownfieldJim Olk, Mayor, City of LucasVicki Sanson, Mayor, City of LavonJoe Carlyle, Mayor, City of TroupSheila Petta, Mayor, City of WilmerLarry Vernon, Mayor, City of EastlandRick Carmona, Mayor, City of TerrellWilliam L. Parten, Mayor, City of MadisonvilleHenry Wilson, Mayor, City of HurstMike Foreman, Mayor, City of FriendswoodCathy Bennett, Mayor, City of IvanhoeKenneth M. Fulk, Mayor, City of Allen

Source: White House Press Office