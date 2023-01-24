WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democratic senators and abortion rights advocates are marking what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade as Republicans at the federal level, and in many states, try to pass new, restrictive abortion legislation.

On the heels of what would have been the anniversary of Roe v Wade, Senate Democrats are vowing to protect women’s rights.

“Every single day, right-wing men are trying to claw back women’s right to privacy,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said.

Wyden says Republicans won’t stop until they make abortion illegal nationwide.

At 2023’s March for Life on Friday, Republicans, like Congressman Steve Scalise, vowed to make abortion not just illegal, but unthinkable.

“The next phase now begins. And that’s what this year is about, the next phase in a post-Roe world,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says Democrats support bills like the one to protect women’s right to travel for abortions, which was blocked by Republicans last congress.

“Hypocrisy is on the extreme with the far-right, including the idea that this is a state rights issue,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) said.

In January, House Republicans passed two anti-abortion bills, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate won’t be voting on those bills.

“We are the bulwark, what they are trying to do will not pass, will not stand,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

These senators say Democrats kept control of the Senate because voters want them to protect abortion rights.