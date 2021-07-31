Senate holds rare Saturday session to work on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a rare Saturday session, the Senate is working on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Senators from the bipartisan group continue to finalize the text of the agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer says as soon as it’s done, he’ll bring it to the floor.

“And then we can proceed to the consideration of additional amendments,” Schumer said.

The one trillion dollar bill has around 550 billion dollars of new federal funding.

“It’s a lot of dollars for our highways, for our water, for our airports and I think as a country it’s something that people feel is long overdue,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said.

Capito supports the bill and says it will help expand broadband.

“We got to make sure we keep it where the real need is and that’s the underserved and unserved areas and a lot of that is in West Virginia,” Capito said.

Democrats are also pushing for a separate 3.5 trillion dollar bill for what they call human infrastructure. Republicans say they will fight to defeat that bill.

“The longer it takes to finish, the longer we’ll be here, but we’re going to get the job done,” Schumer said.

The clock is ticking, as Schumer promises to complete action on both bills before he lets the Senate take it’s August recess.