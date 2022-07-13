CENTRAL TEXAS (Fox 44) — Many cities across Central Texas are implementing drought contingency plans to limit water use.



Cities get their water from different places, so different plans are implemented all across central Texas. Click here for a list of cities and their plans.

Belton is asking it’s residents to follow a certain schedule to avoid drops in water pressure during peak water usage times.



“The demand is so intense at certain times that if we can get people to balance out that usage a little bit, it would address the situation,” Belton spokesperson Paul Romer said.

Bellmead and Lorena are asking its residents to voluntarily reduce water use, and they have no mandatory restrictions in place.

The City of Waco has enacted mandatory watering restrictions effective Wednesday to conserve water as Lake Waco levels drop. Hewitt and Lacy Lakeview are following those restrictions.



“And when we’re in a drought situation, the first thing that we need to think about is conservation,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said. “So that if the drought prolongs longer than we hope, we expect we’ll have water in the coming months and seasons for consumption rather than keeping our grass green.”

Ford says we have to act now to ensure there is drinking water in the future.



“Conserve as much water as we can in that lake so that when the drought breaks or when we hit the early part of 2023, we’ve got enough water for consumption,” Ford said.

Temple, Woodway and Robinson are also asking its residents to follow a watering schedule based on your address.

Some cities have penalties in place for violators.

Marlin is at level four, so it has a stricter plan in place to hopefully reduce daily water usage by 40%.