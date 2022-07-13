WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect.
The weekly schedule is as follows:
- No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily
- Odd number addresses Tuesday and Saturday
- Even number addresses on Wednesday and Sunday
- Business customers Monday through Friday
- No watering at all on Thursdays
- Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week
These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level continues to decline – warranting the move into Stage 2 of the City’s drought contingency plan to protect the water source. Under this stage in the plan, violations can reach up to $2,000.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (254) 299-CITY (2489) or contact the City through wacowater.com.
Other cities in Central Texas have similar rules in effect – such as Woodway, Lacy Lakeview and Belton.