WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect.

The weekly schedule is as follows:

  • No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily
  • Odd number addresses Tuesday and Saturday
  • Even number addresses on Wednesday and Sunday
  • Business customers Monday through Friday
  • No watering at all on Thursdays
  • Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week

These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level continues to decline – warranting the move into Stage 2 of the City’s drought contingency plan to protect the water source. Under this stage in the plan, violations can reach up to $2,000.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (254) 299-CITY (2489) or contact the City through wacowater.com.

Other cities in Central Texas have similar rules in effect – such as Woodway, Lacy Lakeview and Belton.