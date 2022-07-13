WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect.

The weekly schedule is as follows:

No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily

Odd number addresses Tuesday and Saturday

Even number addresses on Wednesday and Sunday

Business customers Monday through Friday

No watering at all on Thursdays

Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week

These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level continues to decline – warranting the move into Stage 2 of the City’s drought contingency plan to protect the water source. Under this stage in the plan, violations can reach up to $2,000.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (254) 299-CITY (2489) or contact the City through wacowater.com.

Other cities in Central Texas have similar rules in effect – such as Woodway, Lacy Lakeview and Belton.