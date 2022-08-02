Bell County (FOX 44) — The Killeen City Council put into effect the Stage 1 Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan on Tuesday.

Stage 1 is described as, “mild water shortage conditions.

It means that water customers are asked to voluntarily limit watering their yards to Sundays and Thursdays with a street address ending in an even number. Those with street addresses ending in an odd number should water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

The city is also asking people to limit their watering to the hours of 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on their designated days.

For the full drought contingency and Water Conservation Plan, you can follow this link.