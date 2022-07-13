LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Lacy Lakeview has posted a statement saying it is obligated to follow the City of Waco in all Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Restrictions.

The City has implemented the mandatory Stage 2 Drought Contingency Restrictions effective this Friday, July 15. These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Mandatory restrictions Criminal penalties do apply during Stage 2 restrictions.

Upon implementation by the City, the following restrictions shall apply unless specifically exempted:

No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. No watering on Thursdays. All landscape and other outdoor water usage at each service address shall be limited to two days a week based on the address or type of account.

Odd number residential addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even number residential addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays

All Non-Residential Accounts may water on Monday and Fridays Hand-watering is allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. (For watering trees, plants, and gardens) No watering on Thursdays. Soaker Hoses (Ex: foundations) are allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. No watering on Thursdays.

For more information, you can email keith.bond@lacylakeview.org.