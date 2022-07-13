CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources.

Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order.

BELLMEAD:

The City of Bellmead is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use, and is changing the hours on splash pads at city parks from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily to 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily – which will take effect this Monday.

City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city has seen an increased demand for water because of the drought, but remains in a good position. He said Bellmead gets all of its water from groundwater wells, and for the past few weeks, the city has been pumping about 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Zakhary said the city is asking residents to use less water in general, to not water during peak hours, and to avoid washing personal vehicles at home. Zakhary said the city is aiming to reduce water use by 20 percent, and hoping to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions.

BELTON:

The City of Belton is asking residents to align their irrigation schedules according to odd and even address numbers to help balance early morning water demand.

The City says this is something that will help residents avoid drops in water pressure during the morning hours.

The City’s recommended irrigation schedule is on Sunday and Thursday for even addresses, and on Saturday and Wednesday for odd addresses.

HEWITT:

The City of Hewitt says it is obligated to follow the City of Waco in all water conservation and drought contingency restrictions. The City also has a well out of commission.

The city manager has implemented the mandatory Stage 2 Drought Contingency Restrictions effective Thursday, July 14, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The following restrictions shall apply unless specifically exempted:

All landscape and outdoor water usage at each service address shall be limited to two days a week based on the last digit in the meter service address or the type of connection; however, landscape and outdoor water usage is prohibited from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Last Digit Address Residential – Allowed Landscape Water Days

Odd – Tuesday and Saturday

Even – Wednesday and Sunday

All Non-Residential Accounts – Monday and Friday

There is to be no watering on Thursday – this is a storage recovery day.

All of the folloowing water use exceptions are still prohibited from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

Apartments, offices, building complexes, or other properties containing multiple addresses will be identified by the lowest physical street address number. Where there are no numbers, a number will be assigned by the Building Official.

Watering of newly-installed landscaping is exempt from Stage 2 restrictions for no more than one month from the date of planting. Residents can apply for this exemption by contacting ksexton@cityofhewitt.com. After the first month, the landscape water day’s schedule and hourly restrictions must be followed.

Hand-watering is allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. (For watering trees, plants and gardens) However, no watering is allowed on Thursdays.

Soaker hoses (foundations) are allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. However, there is no watering allowed on Thursdays.

For more information, you can email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.

LACY LAKEVIEW:

The City of Lacy Lakeview has posted a statement saying it is obligated to follow the City of Waco in all Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Restrictions.

The City has implemented the mandatory Stage 2 Drought Contingency Restrictions effective this Friday, July 15. These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Mandatory restrictions Criminal penalties do apply during Stage 2 restrictions.

Upon implementation by the City, the following restrictions shall apply unless specifically exempted:

No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. No watering on Thursdays. All landscape and other outdoor water usage at each service address shall be limited to two days a week based on the address or type of account.

Odd number residential addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even number residential addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays

All Non-Residential Accounts may water on Monday and Fridays Hand-watering is allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. (For watering trees, plants, and gardens) No watering on Thursdays. Soaker Hoses (Ex: foundations) are allowed on your designated days, plus two additional days of your choice. No watering on Thursdays.

For more information, you can email keith.bond@lacylakeview.org.

LORENA:

The City of Lorena wants its customers to know that while Lorena is seeing an increase in demand for water consumption due to the current drought conditions, Lorena has a very robust water system which is functioning normally amid these conditions.

The City is asking its water customers to voluntarily conserve water. This would include things like not watering lawns during peak hours, not washing down your driveways, or watering your lawn so heavily that runoff water extends more than ten feet from your property line.

The goal for this voluntary conservation is to preserve the water for future generations to come, and to avoid having to issue any mandatory restrictions. The City of Lorena would much rather see the community conserve water voluntarily than having the need to issue any type of mandatory restrictions.

Should there be any changes to the City’s position on water moving forward through the continued drought conditions, the community will be informed.

MARLIN:

The City of Marlin says its water supply is at a critical level due to being below eight feet as of July 11. This puts the City at Stage 4 Critical Water Conditions.

The City says there is a significant amount of sediment affecting measurement levels. It is planned to have the Brazos River Pump up and running by next week, as the City is waiting on a part needed to fix the currently-inoperable pump – which could arrive by the end of this week.

The City continues to monitor lake levels daily, and will be updating citizens. The goal of a Stage 4-Critical Water Shortage is to achieve a 40 percent reduction in daily water demand, and to conserve water resources in the face of extreme heat and low lake levels.

The following restrictions apply to all citizens. All requirements of Stage 2 and 3 shall remain in effect except:

Irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to designated watering days between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, and shall be by means of hand-held hoses, hand-held buckets (less than five gallons), or drip irrigation only. The use of hose-end sprinklers or permenantly installed timed or untimed automatic sprinkler systems are prohibited at all times.

Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle not occurring on the premises of a commercial car wash and commercial service stations and not in the immediate interest of public health, safety, and welfare is prohibited. Further, such vehicle washing at commercial car washes and commercial service stations shall occur only between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The filling, refilling, or adding of water to swimming pools, wading pools, and jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited.

Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.

The City says that anyone who violates this plan is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be punished with a fine not less than $100 and not more than $500.

ROBINSON:

The City of Robinson is asking for customers to begin conserving water immediately.

Due to continuing drought conditions and the extremely hot weather in our area, the City of Robinson is moving to Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan, effective as of July 11. The City is asking customers to voluntarily limit watering their landscape to only two times per week. The city will adhere to its part by discontinuing the flushing of water mains except as required for sanitary sewer purposes during this stage of the plan.

Limit landscape watering to two days per week

Water between the hours of Midnight to 10:00 a.m. or 8:00 p.m. to Midnight on designated water days.

Addresses ending in an even number water Thursdays and Sundays

Addresses ending in an odd number water Wednesdays and Saturdays

Hand-watering allowed on all days of the week

Minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes

Residents can also call (254) 662-1415 with any concerns or questions. The drought contingency plan can also be viewed at https://bit.ly/ConserveRobinsonWater.

TEMPLE:

The City of Temple posted on social media on July 7 that is was time for residents to help conserve water, due to the drought. The City says protecting water resources is vital – and that simple tasks such as turning off the water while brushing your teeth, washing full loads of laundry, and being mindful of shower time can all add up to significant water savings.

The City says it is also a good idea to limit landscape watering to one-to-two days per week, and only before 10:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged everyone to keep these routines going, and to continue to conserve water year-round.

WACO:

The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect.

The weekly schedule is as follows:

No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily

Odd number addresses Tuesday and Saturday

Even number addresses on Wednesday and Sunday

Business customers Monday through Friday

No watering at all on Thursdays

Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week

These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level continues to decline – warranting the move into Stage 2 of the City’s drought contingency plan to protect the water source. Under this stage in the plan, violations can reach up to $2,000.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (254) 299-CITY (2489) or contact the City through wacowater.com.

WOODWAY:

The City of Woodway has joined other Central Texas area cities in announcing watering restrictions as area lake levels continue to fall.

Woodway’s restrictions will go into effect this Friday morning at 12:01 a.m., and will allow customers only three watering days per week.

City Staff will continue to monitor conditions and advise of any changes. These restrictions pertain to irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.

City officials say they will adhere to this plan as well, and they continue to find ways to cut back on water use by 25 percent.

The following restrictions will go into effect Friday:

No watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily.

Odd number addresses may water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Even number addresses may water Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

No watering on Friday

On Wednesday morning, the level of Lake Waco was almost 7.25 feet below normal.