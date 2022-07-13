Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Woodway has joined other Central Texas area cities in announcing watering restrictions as area lake levels continue to fall.

Woodway’s restrictions will go into effect this Friday morning at 12:01 a.m., and will allow customers only three watering days per week.

City Staff will continue to monitor conditions and advise of any changes. These restrictions pertain to irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.

City officials say they will adhere to this plan as well, and they continue to find ways to cut back on water use by 25 percent.

The following restrictions will go into effect Friday:

No watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily.

Odd number addresses may water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Even number addresses may water Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

No watering on Friday

On Wednesday morning, the level of Lake Waco was almost 7.25 feet below normal.