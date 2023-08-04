It’s no secret or surprise that this summer has been one of the warmest summers we’ve seen, and felt, in quite a while. But a new month is here, the beginnings of August, let’s see what predictions we have in store this month with a little help from the Climate Prediction Center.



I bet a lot of you could’ve guessed that the expansive heat wave in the southern United States will persist through at least the end of August. What does that mean for us in Texas? Hot weather plus added humidity will keep heat headlines a high priority for the next few weeks.

We’ve gathered data from last month – the observed and average temperatures from each day in July and put them on a graph to give you a look at the extensive heat. We only had 2 days in July with temperature at or below normal value — meanwhile the rest of the month? We saw oppressive daytime heat with little relief in overnight lows.



23 out of the 31 days of July recorded an afternoon high temperature of 100 degrees or higher.



The precipitation outlook for August is not looking too good. The very dry conditions will likely persist which will only continue to worsen the drought and keep grassfire conditions elevated.



And speaking of the drought, that will continue to worsen through this month with new drought developments inching further east. The chances of it improving over the next 26 days are very little until we get some help from an upper level storm system knocking the heat dome away from the region.



In addition to all of this, Waco has just ranked #2 in the least amount of rainfall since June 1st — totaling 0.40” through July 31st.