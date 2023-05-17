Well it’s no secret that rainfall has been abundant across the state of Texas, and with more on the way, let’s dive into a discussion on flash flooding and what YOU can do to keep yourself safe.



Flash flooding is a specific type of flooding that occurs when a given area receives a lot of rainfall over a short period of time. It can happen in rural areas near lakes and rivers… excessive rainfall raises the water levels in streams and rivers which can overflow and cause flash floods.



On the other hand, flooding can occur in urban areas where no bodies of water are present. In this case, water has a better time being absorbed by soils easier than pavements. So in your typical neighborhood, excessive amounts of rain can overwhelm storm drainage systems causing flooding issues on streets and roadways. Water follows gravity, and as it runs downhill, it collects in low areas… which often times can be streets and parking lots.



Flooding remains the #2 killer in weather related deaths here in the United States, right behind extreme heat which takes the lead in weather related deaths.



It only takes 6 inches of water to sweep away a person, 12 inches of water is enough to sweep away a car, and 18 inches of water is enough to sweep away a small truck. Do not drive into flooded roadways and be especially careful driving at night when it’s harder to recognize flood dangers.



How to keep yourself safe during a flash flood situation? Do you research and figure out if your property if in a floodplain… Make sure to have a plan and find alternate routes to locations… Before storms roll in, make sure storm drains near your house are clear or any loose debris, and make sure to always have your electronic devices charged in case of an emergency.