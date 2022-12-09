There is a lot that comes with a severe weather risk and the days leading up to it, but while our next cold front still has some uncertainties in regards to its risks, it’s always important to remain weather aware.

Our next strong cold front is brewing in the Pacific Northwest, and it looks like it will make its southward progression into the Southern Plains by early next week. After this big storm system rolls in, this will bring us a big cooldown that many of us want to start feeling this time of year.

High temperatures will fall back into the 50s by the end of the workweek, but BEFORE that happens, this cold front has to work its way through the area.

When that front taps into this warm/humid air, a significant severe weather outbreak is likely to develop Monday night into Tuesday. But it’s looking more and more like this severe weather threat will stray further to the east of Central Texas.

FOX44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick explains in this week’s Weather Why’s