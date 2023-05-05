The month of May is finally here and with that, let’s check out what we have in store weather wise with the help of the Climate Prediction Center.

Let’s start with the temperature outlook this month: For the entire state of Texas, we will be near normal. Our normal high temperature for Waco at the beginning of May varies from the low to mid 80s, climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of May. The average monthly high temperature for the whole month is roughly 86 degrees.

I think is one we’re all anxiously awaiting, the precipitation outlook — Above average this month which correlates with the global oscillation transiting from a La Niña to a neutral pattern indicating a wetter than normal season through the middle to end of the summer before it looks like El Niño will take over for the rest of the year.

One of the more interesting forecasts is the drought monitor and some good news for us in Central Texas with the increase in more precipitation this May, the drought conditions look to remain but improve slightly or we could see a full removal overall for areas in the pale green color.