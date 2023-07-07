Have you ever wondered why being out in the heat can make you feel exhausted at the end of the day?



The reason for this fatigue is simple: Your body is working overtime to keep you cool. Your body is constantly working to maintain it’s internal temperature and when the weather brings in loads of heat and humidity, your body goes into overdrive to help keep you cool which can make you feel tired.



How does it do this? Sweating! This is your body’s natural response/coping mechanism to combat overheating. In order for your body to produce sweat, your heart rate and metabolism increases which can zap massive amounts of energy from you making you feel exhausted by the end of the day.



In addition to that, when your body sweats, it rapidly dehydrates you — meaning you are losing more fluids than what is being replenished.



Not only is the heat making you so sleepy, but also, being in direct sunlight has an added effect on this, too! UV radiation causes sunburns and skin damage. When you get a sunburn, your skin cells are working hard to repair/reverse the sun damage on the outer layer of your skin which also depletes your energy.



Stay hydrated this summer and drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty. Drinking fluids with added electrolytes help to replenish the loss of sodium levels.



Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here are the symptoms to tell the difference: