Things will cool down on Tuesday after a cold front sweeps through the area. But we have one more day of temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices reaching the triple digits. A few showers are possible early in the day on Tuesday.
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
