4TH OF JULY FORECAST: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Heat Index Values Over 100°

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-4-17

TODAY (Independence Day): Morning storms and showers–mainly for the central/northern areas, rain chances at 20% to 30%. By afternoon, decreasing clouds to a partly sunny sky and quite humid. HOWEVER, forecast models hint at possible storm development in the afternoon. The chance of this depends on the morning round of precipitation. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index values between 99-106.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a warm overnight. Low: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very humid. High: 96. Wind: S 10 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 15 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated storm possible in far eastern counties. Hot and humid. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating in eastern areas. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid-90s, with heat index values up to 108. Wind: SE 10 mph.